Pressured By US, Iran Turns to China and Russia, Prepares to Join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Political obstacles to Iran’s membership in SCO removed — Iran’s Security Council
Political obstacles to Iran’s membership in SCO removed – Iran’s Security Council
TEHRAN, August 11. /TASS/. The political obstacles to Iran’s joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have been removed, Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Fortunately, the political obstacles to Iran’s membership in the SCO have been removed and Iran’s membership will be finalized,” he said.
