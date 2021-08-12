in Latest, Video

Jen Psaki says Taliban must ‘assess role in international community’

Psaki roasted for saying Taliban must 'assess role in international community' as militants seize 60% of Afghanistan

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Taliban must consider its “role in the international community” as the US hopes to negotiate peace amid a rapid military blitz. Her comments were slammed as out of touch by critics.

Alex Christoforou

Assess your own assinine moments
Assess your own assinine moments
August 12, 2021

Another one of those ‘Do as I say and not as I do’ moments.

Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
August 12, 2021
Doesn’t this dingbat realize that the Taliban/Mujahadeen are a band of mercenaries used by the US to drive the Soviets out of Afghanistan, and have now in turn driven the US out of Afghanistan. The last time I checked, they hadn’t formed a government, nor crowned a king nor elected a President, and as a lose band of mercenaries called terrorists, they are not playing a role or anything else in the “international community.”

AUK
AUK
August 12, 2021

This is the equivalent of walking up to the Mafia and telling them to play nice…just as effective as well!

