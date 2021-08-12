Jen Psaki says Taliban must ‘assess role in international community’
Psaki roasted for saying Taliban must ‘assess role in international community’ as militants seize 60% of Afghanistan
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Taliban must consider its “role in the international community” as the US hopes to negotiate peace amid a rapid military blitz. Her comments were slammed as out of touch by critics.
Another one of those ‘Do as I say and not as I do’ moments.
Doesn’t this dingbat realize that the Taliban/Mujahadeen are a band of mercenaries used by the US to drive the Soviets out of Afghanistan, and have now in turn driven the US out of Afghanistan. The last time I checked, they hadn’t formed a government, nor crowned a king nor elected a President, and as a lose band of mercenaries called terrorists, they are not playing a role or anything else in the “international community.”
This is the equivalent of walking up to the Mafia and telling them to play nice…just as effective as well!