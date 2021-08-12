The Forgotten Republican Traditions of England and the Venetian Origins of the British Empire

When did Britain become an empire, and how did the humanist forces centered around Henry VII manage to organize the League of Cambrai which nearly wiped the financier oligarchy then centered in Venice from the face of the world? How did that same financier oligarchy manage to re-organize itself and re-construct its operations on more strategic environs on the coast of the Atlantic while maintaining its use of private central banking, and maritime choke points internationally? What were those best traditions of England that gave rise to the phenomenon put into motion by Dr. Benjamin Franklin and how did this dynamic fail to take hold in Britain’s colony of Canada?

Yesterday evening, I had the chance to discuss these topics and much more Graham Moore, host of ‘The Full English’. Click on the image below to watch the full interview.

Supplementary Reading material:

Cop26, the Great Reset and the Rise of the New Eugenics

Palmerston’s Zoo [Full 3 hour conference]

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series, and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

