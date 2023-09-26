in Latest, Video

US/West Look For Zelensky Ouster, Criticise Ukr Tactics; Shoigu Ukr September Losses 17K Troops; UK MSM Admits Rus Oil Cap Failed

566 Views 18 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

US/West Look For Zelensky Ouster, Criticise Ukr Tactics; Shoigu Ukr September Losses 17K Troops; UK MSM Admits Rus Oil Cap Failed
Topic 976

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

18 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Thunderous applause and a fist pump

Rota takes the fall. Trudeau pivots to Russia. Power in Armenia. Abrams in Ukraine. Lowercase russia.