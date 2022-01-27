The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US Responds to Russia, Blinken Says Wants More Talks, Moscow Prepares to Arm Donbass
News Topic 401
Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability – United States Department of State
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. Last week in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and I met to discuss the crisis instigated by Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders and steps to de-escalate tensions and pursue diplomacy. Russia had previously outlined its concerns and proposals in writing, and last week I told Foreign Minister Lavrov that the […]
Kremlin answers request to ship weapons to Donbass
Lawmakers have requested that Moscow supply Ukraine’s breakaway republics with military aid The Kremlin has said requests from top MPs from Russia’s governing party to ship military equipment to the Donbass show how seriously the country is taking the crisis across the border in Ukraine.
MoA – A ‘Parthogenetic’ Conflict – There Is No Russian Invasion Threat To Ukraine
With regards to the completely made up story of the ‘imminent Russian invasion’ of the Ukraine a commentator remarked to me: What we are seeing is a ‘parthogenetic’ conflict/war/crisis. A first – to my recollection. Indeed – the virgin birth of a conflict in which there is no enemy.
What is the point of more fruitless talks, with the exceptional state. Time Russia put the West in it’s place, down the pan.
I disagree with the notion that Blinken is leaving the door open by saying NATO decisions are taken as a group.
The USA always wants to absolve personal responsibility by positioning itself as part of a group…coalitions of the willing, lol.