in Latest, Video

Trudeau calls massive Canada Trucker convoy…”small fringe”

218 Views 3 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Trudeau calls massive Canada Trucker convoy…”small fringe”
***News Topic 713***

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
waine
waine
January 27, 2022

Tell that to the people when the shelves are empty.

1
Reply

CNN in meltdown over Ukraine and Tucker Carlson

US Responds to Russia, Blinken Says Wants More Talks, Moscow Prepares to Arm Donbass