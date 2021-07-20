The oath of office for the Presidency of the United States is very simple:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

The oath for the Vice President and members of Congress is also quite simple:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”

The oath for anyone entering military service is also clear:

I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.” (Title 10, US Code; Act of 5 May 1960 replacing the wording first adopted in 1789, with amendment effective 5 October 1962).

Note that all three oaths are to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, first and foremost. Even in the military case, the pledge to obey the orders of the Commander-in-Chief (the President) come second to this first cause.

Both subsidiary oaths pledge to protect the United States against all enemies, foreign or domestic.

So, what happens when the US military is deployed to assist in an invasion of foreigners onto United States soil, by authority of the person acting in the Office of the Presidency of the country?

It is very simple: In such a case we have a government acting in contravention to the Constitution, and behaving in such a way as to harm the United States. They are in violation of their primary oath, and could rightly be considered treasonous.

This is happening now.

The websites for Law Enforcement Today and Breitbart are among those services carrying this piece of news:

On Wednesday evening, Carlson unveiled internal emails in which Lt. Col. Matthew Burrows informs military personnel that commercial planes at Laughlin Air Force Base, east of Del Rio, Texas, will board and fly illegal aliens into the U.S. interior. Burrows, Carlson noted, asked personnel to keep the operation from becoming public. “This show has confirmed that the Biden administration has enlisted the U.S. military, secretly, around our country,” Carlson said. That is happening at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas. We know it’s happening there because a man called Lt. Col. Matthew Burrows sent his subordinates spelling it out very clearly.” Burrows’ email reads, “Over the next few days, weeks, or months, you may see passenger aircraft on our ramp transporting undocumented non-citizens. Please review the attached public affairs guidance on the issue” [Emphasis added]. “Burrows’ email then instructed uniformed military personnel to hide what was happening on the base from the country they’re sworn to serve,” Carlson continued: Carlson said the Pentagon confirmed to him that the secretive operation is occurring under the guise of the Department of Homeland Security’s “mission.” The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, though, refused to disclose where in the U.S. illegal aliens are being flown. “ICE did not deny they were using Laughlin Air Force Base to relocate large numbers of foreign nationals into the interior of our country and do it secretly,” Carlson said. “The question is, where are all these people going? Several times, ICE promised us additional details. But in the end, we never heard back. Apparently, Americans do not have a right to know where foreign nationals are being resettled in their own country.” “What you’re watching is demographic transformation in our country without our consent and in violation of our laws. That is happening,” Carlson continued.

Of course, the running narrative from the Left, the Imposter’s Defense Squad (a.k.a. social media and mainstream news outlets) is nothing close to “we are facilitating an invasion of our sovereign nation by foreigners about whom nothing is known…”

It is something like “there is nothing to see here. There is no crisis at the border. it is all Trump’s fault. Go get vaccinated, you stupid jerk and then you will see how right we are.”

Hmm… that vaccine is looking more and more like a bad idea, especially if it has the power to direct my thinking and opinions.

Here is a very clear example of a nation whose government is systematically trying to alter or even destroy itself from within. The gambit is interesting: predicated on the thought that millions of Hispanic immigrants will all eventually become Democrat voters, giving the Democrat Party eternal control – this is a canard of the Republican / Conservative / GOP talking points. The reality is likely to be different.

For one thing, many Hispanics are culturally deeply Christian, often Roman Catholic, and so have traditional values regarding family (they have big families) and lifestyle (most of them are not in favor of drug use). While it is true that the American extension of the Roman Catholic Church has allowed itself to be aligned with the Democrat Party for the last century, this is being challenged more and more as church members and leaders come to realize that their party is now bent on the destruction of Christianity and Christian values in the United States.

The gamble the Party is taking, if this strategy is indeed theirs, is “how long will it take before they get wise to us?”

They might win this bet, too. People are ideologically biased, and a political bias is much like one’s own religion (sometimes it IS one’s religion) – it is personal, deep set, and very slow to change even if there is overwhelming evidence that the bias is taking the person in a direction they best not go. That can created decades of inertia, and that is all the Democrat Party needs to complete their plan i if this is indeed their plan.

However, it is difficult to examine this idea logically and come to the conclusion that it is the intent of the Party, being carried out on such a massive scale. While I cannot deny its possibility, the more logical sense I have of this phenomenon is simply that in turning away from reliance upon God as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution both affirm, we have abrogated our liberty (that was granted to us by that God whom we just turned our backs on as a nation).

This is not to say that America is a God-hating country. Ask any regular American and they are likely to disagree with such a premise. However, they are further likely to have not even a nodding acquaintance with the notion that God is America’s true King and that in order to keep our liberty, we ought to keep close to Him, as Laura Ingalls Wilder realized back in 1882 or so:

“Then Pa began to sing. All at once everyone was singing: ‘My country, ’tis of thee,

Sweet land of liberty,

Of thee I sing. … ‘Long may our land be bright

With Freedom’s holy light,

Protect us by Thy might,

Great God, our King!’ The crowd was scattering away then, but Laura stood stock still. Suddenly she had a completely new thought. The Declaration and the song came together in her mind, and she thought: God is America’s king. She thought: Americans won’t obey any king on earth. Americans are free. That means they have to obey their own consciences. No king bosses Pa; he has to boss himself. Why (she thought), when I am a little older, Pa and Ma will stop telling me what to do, and there isn’t anyone else who has a right to give me orders. I will have to make myself be good. Her whole mind seemed to be lighted up by that thought. This is what it means to be free. It means, you have to be good. “Our father’s God, to Thee, author of liberty…” The laws of Nature and of Nature’s God endow you with a right to life and liberty. Then you have to keep the laws of God, for God’s law is the only thing that gives you a right to be free.” She was fifteen years old when she came to this realization. Fifteen. And now we have people far older than fifteen who are obsessed with the opposite notion. The result is lawlessness. Unstoppable lawlessness. There does not have to be a Great Conspiracy to create this. There simply has to be the absence of Divine blessing. That is what we decided to have as we fell to the delusion that we have made this country all by ourselves, and we forgot Who gave it to us, and Who gave us the chance to do something good, right and just. Unlike those who adhere to the ideas promoted by The 1619 Project, Black Lives Matter and others of this ilk, I adhere to the true history of the American nation: It was established first and foremost by people who wanted freedom to worship God as they understood Him. There were many different groups, but this cause was common to all of them. When they learned to live together as a Union, for the most part, the country did very well at respecting freedom of religion. Eventually we even came to understand that despite our different belief systems (though almost all within some form of Christianity), we were all of one mind about what constituted Right and Wrong, and we understood that God is the Judge of each one of us for what we do and how we behave. While there was no National Church, America was a Christian nation. Not perfect, but it was aligned the right way. Now, that is gone, and nature abhors a vacuum. With the absence of Christianity as the guide to life, other things have come in, and they are not wholesome. Ergo: lawlessness, and what is more, the inability of the nation to respond firmly to this lawless state. It is very serious. No matter what any pundit says, no matter what Donald Trump, or Melania, or your church leader, or your favorite pundit, or even no matter what I write, nothing will actually change that state of lawlessness for the nation. The key to doing so lies with each of us coming to terms with who is sovereign in our own lives. Is it me? or is it Him? or whom? This is also not unusual. Prophets throughout history carried warnings to their people that went unheeded for decades or centuries. The Russian Church had its own, warning people that the time was coming when AntiChrist would rip the crosses from the churches and close monasteries, and that Russia would be entirely overturned. This was seen by Father John of Kronstadt, Seraphim of Sarov and many others – Father Seraphim even wrote a letter in the 1830’s or so, to be hand-delivered to the “fourth Tsar after his own time”, which turned out to be Tsar Nicholas II, across eighty years. The Tsar and his wife Aleksandra both read the letter, went white with apparent shock, and yet, continued to pray until the time of their execution. Prophets are not mystical gurus. They are simply people who see and proclaim reality. Prophecy is not “predicting the future” as so many people think, but rather, prophecy is when someone tells the truth about what is happening, or what has happened, or in some cases, what is going to happen. The point of time is not important for the real prophet, the issue of telling the truth is. This happens whether the prophet is a financial analyst, or a priest, or a farmer – it makes no difference. Anyone who can see the truth and proclaim it is basically a prophet. They are both more common AND less common than we think. When prophets carry warnings, this is always a sign that change – turning around – IS possible. Jonah warned Nineveh that it would be destroyed, and the Ninevites, starting with the king, listened and heeded the prophecy, turned away from their actions and the catastrophe was averted. It can happen. It just usually does not happen. What we see here with these illegal immigrants is just another symptom of the problem. We see our beloved nation falling to pieces with policy decisions like this. We call it out, as Tucker Carlson has done, and rightly so, but it continues. The tragedy is that even Mr. Carlson falls short on calling for what the only real remedy is for our nation’s problems. Pundits and hosts like Tucker seem to be pointing at the ballot box as the remedy for this problem. We tried that in November 2020, and the outcome was what we have now – whether by fraud, or by there simply being so many people deluded by their own ideas that they could not see what President Trump was doing for the nation in putting it back on track. The ballot box is useful, but something else must happen first. We must repent.

