China FM Wang Visits Damascus, Invites Syria Into BRI, Warns Turkey
Syria unconditionally supports China on Taiwan, Xinjiang, HK issues, Assad tells visiting FM Wang Yi
Syria supports China unconditionally on the issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said at a meeting on Saturday with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Wang voiced China’s opposition toward any attempt to seek regime change in Syria, and welcomed Syria to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
President al-Assad receives Chinese Foreign Minister…New stage for boosting bilateral relations
Damascus, SANA- President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday received Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi and the accompanying delegation, and discussed historic and distinguished relations binding the two friendly countries. During the meeting, it was agreed to move towards a new stage in strengthening t
