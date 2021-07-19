Boris Johnson & Rishi Sunak flip flop on self-isolation
The Duran: Episode 1042
Attempt to wiggle free from CV self-isolation ends in warp-speed U-turn as BoJo and Rishi Sunak realise just how bad this looks
The bid by the PM and chancellor to use a pilot scheme exemption to avoid self-isolation after coming into contact with Covid-19 lasted 180 minutes – when it dawned on them how it looks if the rules “aren’t the same for everyone.”
Johnson giving fraud Fauci a run for his money when it comes to flip flopping. Just another day at the office.
Alexander calls the government ‘unstable’. I call them unprincipled, spineless, self-interested, vacillating, unscientific and pathetic. Sunak listening to the elderly bleating lambs in his party concerned about their own miserable hides (and ergo, his political career) and who, like Johnson and Sunak, don’t give a damn about ordinary people, the economy or the 60,000 people predicted to die from ordinary flu this winter due to lowered immune systems because of lockdowns. Recently the Daily Mail Australia reported the following. “Up to 60,000 people in England could die from flu this winter because so few people have immunity due to lockdowns”… Read more »