Psaki sends free speech warning to America

Critics slam the White House after Psaki reveals it’s consulting with Facebook to ‘flag misinformation’

Critics roundly condemned the White House after press secretary Jen Psaki revealed the Biden administration is working with Facebook to flag “problematic” posts that “spread disinformation” on COVID-19. On Thursday, Psaki was asked a question regarding the Biden administration’s request for tech companies to be more “aggressive” when policing what they referred to as “misinformation.”

Canada’s Heritage Minister says free speech online ‘undermines democracy’

Ironic.

