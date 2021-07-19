Psaki admits Facebook takes order from White House
White House ‘flagging’ posts for Facebook to censor over CV ‘misinformation’
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday the Biden administration is identifying “problematic” posts for Facebook to censor because they contain “misinformation” about COVID-19. Psaki disclosed the government’s role in policing social media during her daily press briefing after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on companies to purge more pandemic posts.
