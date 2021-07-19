in Latest, Video

Psaki admits Facebook takes order from White House

Psaki admits Facebook takes order from White House

White House ‘flagging’ posts for Facebook to censor over CV ‘misinformation’

White House 'flagging' posts for Facebook to censor over COVID 'misinformation'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday the Biden administration is identifying “problematic” posts for Facebook to censor because they contain “misinformation” about COVID-19. Psaki disclosed the government’s role in policing social media during her daily press briefing after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on companies to purge more pandemic posts.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

