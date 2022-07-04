The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine is being ground down, bit by bit. On Sunday 3 July, the city of Lysychansk came fully under Russian control. The cauldron near this city is rapidly collapsing:

The areas of Novodruzhesk and Bilogorivka will almost certainly be red within hours. Indeed this closure has moved within the last hour of my own observation. Next, logically, would be Siversk, as the wider cauldron including Soledar and Mykolaivka fills in.

The Russian effort will have completely liberated / taken over (take your pick as to point of view) the entire Donbass region plus a bit more land to the west of the established borders these two republics had as Ukrainian regions. Now, they will carry on as independent states for a time, but it is widely expected that these two republics will eventually become subjects of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine is losing.

Why?

Both Ukraine and Russia are Orthodox Christian nations – and of course the great criticism coming from the Church and many of her people across all Orthodox Christian jurisdictions is that this war is extremely horrible because “Orthodox Christians killing other Orthodox Christians is the worst thing, ever.”

This point is well taken: It is, and yet one of the reasons why it is so horrific is because Orthodox Christians fighting other Orthodox Christians tends to be extraordinarily barbaric. Just ask the Georgians about Abkhazia (or ask the Abkhazians about the Georgians) – the stories I personally heard from an Abkhazian man would make you think Hitler was actually a pretty nice guy. It is that bad.

But at risk of creating scandal, I propose that the Russia / Ukraine war is not that of two Orthodox nations fighting one another. In fact the elements here are very different: One side does have a Christian basis for defense, and the other does not.

Most of my readers will know that I am going to say Russia has the Christian element in its justification for the Special Military Operation. And, you are right. It does.

However, a very prominent criticism has been this: Russians are not very active in Church by population contrasted with Ukrainians. The Ukrainians are the deeper Christians, more faithful, more involved in Church…

I cannot argue with that one way or the other. I have never been to Ukraine, and the Ukrainians I have communicated with there seem to me to be fine people, often very dedicated to the Church, but my contacts are far too few to make a basis for comparison based on personal experience.

However, in taking a wider and somewhat more historic examination of Ukraine and Russia over the last thirty years, and especially in the last eight or ten, there is evidence to show that Ukraine’s people traded God for shiny objects, and did so in a deliberate manner. Here are the observations that seem to support this idea, in no particular order:

The EuroMaidan was portrayed as Ukraine “breaking free” of the shackles of Putin/Russia domination, nothing more. For the Maidan supporters, getting free of Russian influence would “fix everything.” More, the Maidan supporters were very interested in “becoming part of / like Western Europe.” I do not think that a great many of the Maidan supporters (many of whom are otherwise very faithful Orthodox Christians) understood the fullness of what they were aspiring towards. Ukraine has been very poor, very corrupt, and the order and stability enjoyed for many years in Western European nations would certainly be enviable. Further, and to be as fair as possible, President Yanukovich was not as pure as the driven snow. The geopolitical side of this argument gets a boost on the “independence” side of the argument when one’s leader makes a decision that betrays half the country. While this isn’t the whole story, it is the part that energized the Maidan for many, allowing Viktoria Nuland and her people to complete the coup / psyop in Ukraine. Europe’s glitter (and that of the United States, Canada and the global West in general) was due to the temporary triumph of fancied self-sufficiency. Before WWII, the various countries in Europe were largely Christian, very serious in their own ways, and there was some real reliance upon God. After the war, and the great rebuilding and economic strengthening, came the peak of that area’s culture – technological accomplishment, luxury, and the time to do in prosperity what Marxism could not do in poverty – to begin to take credit for the progress that had been made, and to look askance at God, to consider him unnecessary, since “we did all of this! We have created an idyllic, almost Utopian paradise after the ravages of the greatest war in history.” Who wouldn’t want an easy life? The Russian nation also went after the glitter of the West in a big way. Indeed, for a time both Russians and Ukrainians were probably equally interested in getting into “the good life” as fully and as quickly as possible.

In fact, had one set of events not taken place, it is quite likely that Russia would not be in a war with Ukraine, but that both nations would be completely secularized and part of this great European confab. It would even appear that the power whose influence led to the current conflict caused it without expecting it.

I propose that the power that led to Russia not joining the secular love-in was the United States of America, and its Russophobe neo-libs and neo-cons.

In an earlier piece I made note of President Vladimir Putin’s speech near the beginning of the SMO (Special Military Operation / aka. Invasion, or whatever you want to call it). He said a lot, and the following are excerpted sections from the speech he gave at the beginning of the invasion. I am giving a lot here to show that the bold-type comments exist in a broader context. It is important to understand that Russian foreign policy does not get established with a sound bite. It is always very carefully and thoroughly explained, and this is a distillation of that much more detailed explanation which I highly recommend reading. Anyway, here you go, and the bold text is my attempt to point at the crux of Mr. Putin’s argument:

…I will begin with what I said in my address on February 21, 2022. I spoke about our biggest concerns and worries, and about the fundamental threats which irresponsible Western politicians created for Russia consistently, rudely and unceremoniously from year to year. I am referring to the eastward expansion of NATO, which is moving its military infrastructure ever closer to the Russian border… …Incidentally, US politicians, political scientists and journalists write and say that a veritable “empire of lies” has been created inside the United States in recent years. It is hard to disagree with this – it is really so. But one should not be modest about it: the United States is still a great country and a system-forming power. All its satellites not only humbly and obediently say yes to and parrot it at the slightest pretext but also imitate its behaviour and enthusiastically accept the rules it is offering them. Therefore, one can say with good reason and confidence that the whole so-called Western bloc formed by the United States in its own image and likeness is, in its entirety, the very same “empire of lies.” As for our country, after the disintegration of the USSR, given the entire unprecedented openness of the new, modern Russia, its readiness to work honestly with the United States and other Western partners, and its practically unilateral disarmament, they immediately tried to put the final squeeze on us, finish us off, and utterly destroy us. This is how it was in the 1990s and the early 2000s, when the so-called collective West was actively supporting separatism and gangs of mercenaries in southern Russia. What victims, what losses we had to sustain and what trials we had to go through at that time before we broke the back of international terrorism in the Caucasus! We remember this and will never forget. Properly speaking, the attempts to use us in their own interests never ceased until quite recently: they sought to destroy our traditional values and force on us their false values that would erode us, our people from within, the attitudes they have been aggressively imposing on their countries, attitudes that are directly leading to degradation and degeneration, because they are contrary to human nature. This is not going to happen. No one has ever succeeded in doing this, nor will they succeed now… …Of course, the question is not about NATO itself. It merely serves as a tool of US foreign policy. The problem is that in territories adjacent to Russia, which I have to note is our historical land, a hostile “anti-Russia” is taking shape. Fully controlled from the outside, it is doing everything to attract NATO armed forces and obtain cutting-edge weapons… …The culture and values, experience and traditions of our ancestors invariably provided a powerful underpinning for the wellbeing and the very existence of entire states and nations, their success and viability. Of course, this directly depends on the ability to quickly adapt to constant change, maintain social cohesion, and readiness to consolidate and summon all the available forces in order to move forward. We always need to be strong, but this strength can take on different forms. The “empire of lies,” which I mentioned in the beginning of my speech, proceeds in its policy primarily from rough, direct force. This is when our saying on being “all brawn and no brains” applies. We all know that having justice and truth on our side is what makes us truly strong. If this is the case, it would be hard to disagree with the fact that it is our strength and our readiness to fight that are the bedrock of independence and sovereignty and provide the necessary foundation for building a reliable future for your home, your family, and your Motherland.

So, let’s look again at the main point: “they sought to destroy our traditional values and force on us their false values that would erode us, our people from within, the attitudes they have been aggressively imposing on their countries, attitudes that are directly leading to degradation and degeneration, because they are contrary to human nature.”

What is this?

It is the LGBTuvwxyz123whateverelse culture. It is the pedophilia carried out long-term in American schools now, where teachers who don’t even know what they themselves are (too much cannabis, perhaps?) take it upon themselves to indoctrinate OUR children into believing the most vile ideas. It is an all out attack on Christian values and norms. But even more than this, it is further an attack on traditional values and norms that are held by most all ancient world religions.

Our dependence on technology has blinded us to the truth: the ancients understood things deeply in a way we do not. We don’t, because we have Google. We have toys, cars, instant everything. They didn’t. And in that state of not having, they understood that “he who has the most toys” quite often loses, and eternally.

Our decadence is now moved into a state of cultural nihilism and internal decay, which is proceeding at an ever-increasing pace. However, the externals still look pretty good, good enough that Ukraine, even her Orthodox Christian population, ejected Orthodox Christianity as a defining principle in terms of choosing a leader. Petro Poroshenko masqueraded as a Christian by causing Ukraine to get its “own” national Church, but the prayers of many of those people is not “Glory to God in the highest”, or “Lord, have mercy on us”, but “Slava Ukraina! Glory to the Heroes!”

And they elected an atheist Jewish guy – a walking contradiction in terms, to be sure! – as the alternative to a fake Orthodox Christian. This is understandable. In fact, I directly understand it because I was very enthusiastic about the atheist Jewish guy coming into power, because it at first seemed that his atheism would lead to a hands-off attitude towards solving the church crisis going on in Ukraine.

Boy, was I ever wrong.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech in response to the start of the war is reprinted here, in full. We will find the key points he states are important to defense of his country from “the Russian aggressor.” Let’s take a look, and as with Mr. Putin’s speech, with the main points given in bold type:

“Today I initiated a phone call with the president of the Russian Federation. The result was silence. Though the silence should be in Donbas. That’s why I want to address today the people of Russia. I am addressing you not as a president, I am addressing you as a citizen of Ukraine. More than 2,000km of the common border is dividing us. Along this border your troops are stationed, almost 200,000 soldiers, thousands of military vehicles. Your leaders approved them to make a step forward, to the territory of another country. And this step can be the beginning of a big war on the European continent. We know for sure that we don’t need the war. Not a Cold War, not a hot war. Not a hybrid one. But if we’ll be attacked by the [enemy] troops, if they try to take our country away from us, our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. Not attack, but defend ourselves. And when you will be attacking us, you will see our faces, not our backs, but our faces. The war is a big disaster, and this disaster has a high price. With every meaning of this word. People lose money, reputation, quality of life, they lose freedom. But the main thing is that people lose their loved ones, they lose themselves. They told you that Ukraine is posing a threat to Russia. It was not the case in the past, not in the present, it’s not going to be in the future. You are demanding security guarantees from NATO, but we also demand security guarantees. Security for Ukraine from you, from Russia and other guarantees of the Budapest memorandum. But our main goal is peace in Ukraine and the safety of our people, Ukrainians. For that, we are ready to have talks with anybody, including you, in any format, on any platform. The war will deprive [security] guarantees from everybody – nobody will have guarantees of security any more. Who will suffer the most from it? The people. Who doesn’t want it the most? The people! Who can stop it? The people. But are there those people among you? I am sure. I know that they [the Russian state] won’t show my address on Russian TV, but Russian people have to see it. They need to know the truth, and the truth is that it is time to stop now, before it is too late. And if the Russian leaders don’t want to sit with us behind the table for the sake of peace, maybe they will sit behind the table with you. Do Russians want the war? I would like to know the answer. But the answer depends only on you, citizens of the Russian Federation.”

This speech wins with Western audiences for several reasons: It is short. It talks about freedom, but doesn’t define it in any religious fashion. It also puts forth the measures by which Westerners consider themselves secure: money, reputation, and quality of life.

There is no mention of God anywhere in this speech, and not even an implied mention of him. This makes sense. Mr. Zelensky does not believe in God. However, he is very clever, and was quick to even speak from a church wishing people a blessed Easter. He tried to use the religious bully pulpit to reach the Orthodox believers in Ukraine and abroad to show by association that he is on the right side.

But is he?

This is evidence to the contrary.

The reactions of some of the people in the audience was shock, and for good reason. Everyone knows this sort of thing is “NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN.”

Is this not right?

I propose that the Ukrainian people, including her faithful, made a compromise they should not have. They may have meant well, as I had hoped myself, by not bringing a “religious pretender” into power. But history proves that the fate of nations and their success depends on the spiritual attutide and alignment of their leaders. This has been proven over and over again, with the only known historical variation being Tsar Nikolai II of Russia, but even his reign saw the Russian Church gain its greatest extent and power. Once he abdicated the throne, though… caving perhaps to the pressure from his people who were increasingly rejecting God, he left for the love of Russia, and Russia was indeed saved, but Oh! what destruction befell that country as it was given over to the demons for seventy years.

Russia learned its lesson. It continues to do so, with even the nation’s constitution moving to espouse and enshrine traditional Christian values as matters of constitutional law: Marriage is between one man and one woman in the Russian Federation. By law. No exceptions. Children are the most important asset of Russia. Go and make more! So, we do. Who we are as a people was defined at least 1,000 years ago by Christians coming from Greece, through Kiev. Ukraine is the cradle of Russian Christian civilization and the foundation point of Russkiy Mir (Russian world), which I will, as promised, write about soon.

So, the war being fought today is simply those forces who want to preserve traditional religious and social views against people who believe that freedom is simply the ability to do whatever you want, without God, or with, but in either case individual sovereignty is the highest good for some number of Ukrainians and the West.

Individual sovereignty means “I am God.” We rarely dare be this bold, of course, so we soften it with “God is my co-pilot” but who is in charge in that anecdote? Me.

Not Him. Me.

This is why Ukraine is losing. This is why it will continue to lose, and this is further why the West is in absolute chaos, economically, socially, and otherwise.

The ride was great, but it has run out, and it is stunning to watch the Western leaders and media establishment deal with this, most of them astoundingly unaware and blind to the fact that this is what is happening.

In coming weeks, God helping me, I am going to travel to the United States. The planned trip has me going to a number of widely-separated places around that country – my homeland, and while there I hope to compile news pieces and video clips to show what life is like. I will try to show the balance, because mainstream media highlights only the sensational and the bad. I will show more than this, hopefully, and yet, I believe that we will find that there are many Christian stragglers there, but they have been neutered spiritually, and the correction has been slow. God is good to the United States – Trump’s Supreme Court justices handed believers a stunning bit of encouragement with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and other great helps with upholding of constitutionality of gun ownership. It is help, but the question unanswered in my mind is this:

Do the God-fearing people in the United States have the humility toward God to believe Him and do His will? The present leadership is three-deep and more with anti-Christian people, very empowered ones at that. This has been their hour.

Will it continue to be? I hope to try to find some piece of the answer to that question.

