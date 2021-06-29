US Launches Air Strikes In Iraq, Syria, Risking Middle East War
News Topic 204
The US has bombed Syria and Iraq again, apparently just because it can, giving little or no thought to the consequences
The US has bombed Syria and Iraq again, apparently just because it can, giving little or no thought to the consequences
Follow RT on The timing and nature of the US airstrikes against Iraqi militia forces operating inside Syria and Iraq begs the question of what, if anything, the US hoped to accomplish.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.