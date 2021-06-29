Biden weak, neocons in charge & ready to set Middle East on fire
The Duran: Episode 1020
Syria Says US Strikes Killed Child, Wounded 3 Civilians As Biden Defends Against Congressional Pushback
Authored by Jazon Ditz via AntiWar.com, Details are emerging on the overnight US attacks against the border area of Iraq and Syria. One of the strikes killed a child, and wounded three civilians when it hit a residential area, Syrian state sources say.
