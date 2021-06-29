in Latest, Video

Biden weak, neocons in charge & ready to set Middle East on fire

65 Views

Biden weak, neocons in charge & ready to set Middle East on fire
The Duran: Episode 1020

Syria Says US Strikes Killed Child, Wounded 3 Civilians As Biden Defends Against Congressional Pushback

Syria Says US Strikes Killed Child, Wounded 3 Civilians As Biden Defends Against Congressional Pushback

Authored by Jazon Ditz via AntiWar.com, Details are emerging on the overnight US attacks against the border area of Iraq and Syria. One of the strikes killed a child, and wounded three civilians when it hit a residential area, Syrian state sources say.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Lawsuit: Immigrant Kids Are Suicidal, Eating Rotten Food in Secretive Detention Facilities