Tucker Carlson claims NSA spying on him and his show
Tucker Carlson’s allegation that the Biden administration is spying on him should worry everyone in the media
The Fox News host alleges the National Security Agency is spying on him and his show. If true, this violation of American freedoms should concern us all. So, how “wrong” does an opinion have to be to attract the NSA’s attention?
Whether Tucker is, or is not a journalist is begging the question. It’s illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens. Progressives HAVE no logic. Instead they have a well developed ability to spew rhetoric when necessary; positive rhetoric for those they approve of, and negative for those they see as their enemies. Neither approach is real, logical or fact-based. It’s pragmatic. They say whatever they think will serve a purpose. Pure Alynsky. Really, the USA becomes more like China every day.