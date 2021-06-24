in Latest, Video

US government seizes Iran Press TV .com domain

US government ‘SEIZES’ website of Iran’s Press TV, multiple other media outlets

US authorities have apparently seized the web domains of Iran’s international media outlets Press TV and Al-Alam, along with the Yemeni TV channel Al Masirah, run by the Houthi faction, an Iraqi Shia satellite channel, and others.

