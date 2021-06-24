in Latest, Video

John McAfee dies in Spanish jail, day after US extradition approved

Update (1615ET): McAfee’s lawyer has confirmed to ABC News that his client was found dead in a Spanish jail cell on Wednesday. The 75-year-old entrepreneur was arrested on tax evasion charges for failing to file tax returns for four years. He has been in jail in Spain since Oct.

