HIMARS in Ukraine do their job very well. Successful and accurate strikes on command posts, ammunition depots and air defense systems make a significant contribution to the victory of Ukraine. The Russian army is currently unable to resist and destroy at least one of these complexes. Everyone understands that without command and timely logistics, there will be no success in the war. Is the Ukrainian victory close? No. Why? An explanation will be given below.

American multiple launch rocket systems were fundamentally different from their Soviet counterparts even at the design stage. In the USSR, MLRS were considered as a means of creating a dense fire strike. In the United States, they conceived their offspring as a tool capable of defeating the Warsaw Pact bloc, which far outnumbered the artillery.Emphasis was placed on rate of fire and accuracy.

With these characteristics, the M270 MLRS was created. This weapon is the forerunner and basis of the HIMARS MLRS. It was first used in Iraq in1991. The scheme for the destruction of Iraqi artillery was as follows: mobile groups of armored vehicles provoked the Iraqis to use artillery, the position of which was detected using mobile counter-battery radars. Then the blows were delivered by the M270.They were out of range of the weapons of the Iraqi armed forces.Success was due to accuracy, mobility and constant interaction with reconnaissance equipment. The main advantage is also the recharge time. It takes about five minutes with the use of automation.

Asa result of the war with Iraq, HIMARS appeared. She is lighter.Increased range and accuracy. The missiles used are only guided missiles. During the war in Afghanistan, the high speed of deployment and the correction of the course of missiles using GPS made it possible to strike less than 100 meters from American positions within 5-7 minutes after requesting ground forces for fire support.

The pattern of action in Ukraine is no different from those in Iraq and Afghanistan. After careful reconnaissance, HIMARS strike at the most vulnerable places of any army – command and supply. The accuracy of strikes is also determined by the presence of a network-commandment and control system, mass digital radio communications and the presence of UAVs.

Here it is the doomsday weapon of Russia. Why Ukraine has not yet won?Because the number of HIMARS available is not enough to win. This only strengthens the retaliatory actions of the Russian troops and leads to new victims on the part of the Ukrainians. Why don’t the Americans supply a lot more MLRS data to Ukraine? This will defeat the Russian army. Because Washington needs this war. He needs a hotbed of tension next to Russia. The United States seeks to weaken Russia as much as possible through Ukraine. And it does not matter at all how many people will die during this war. The peace is not needed in this case. Advertising of American weapons is very necessary.

