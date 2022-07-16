in Latest, Video

Q & A: SITREP Ukraine w/Military Summary & Gonzalo Lira

111 Views 3 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Q & A: SITREP Ukraine w/Military Summary & Gonzalo Lira
#TheDuran #TheDuranLive

Follow Military Summary Channel:

Military Summary

This channel provides objective information about the military conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. We condemn any aggression in Ukraine.

Follow Gonzalo Lira:

JavaScript is not available.

No Description

Gonzalo Lira II

Share your videos with friends, family, and the world

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

US does not want Ukrainian victory

Q & A: Biden is sinking the US economy w/Robert Barnes