The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine’s Zaluzhny Tells Zelensky Offensive Unsustainable, Should be Stopped; Ukr Loses Ground; Wagner Swear Loyalty, Tell Putin Wish to Rejoin War
Topic 902
Putin met with Prigozhin, Wagner commanding officers in Kremlin on June 29 – spokesman
Dmitry Peskov mentioned that the commanders shared their version of what happened on June 24, emphasizing their support of the head of state and the supreme commander-in-chief
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.