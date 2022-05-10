in Latest, Video

Ukraine – Military Developments. US intel, Snake Island, Popasnaya, by Jacob Dreizin

1.1k Views 20 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine – Military Developments. US intel, Snake Island, Popasnaya, by Jacob Dreizin
The Duran: Episode 1278

Military Developments Over the Weekend

Military Developments Over the Weekend

My below video summarizes: Recent Ukrainian moves off the coast of Odessa, in the context of U.S. direct operational assistance to Ukrainian forces in this area. Developments in the Donbass, with a broader explanation of the tactical picture. Please note, in this video, when I twice said “electronic warfare”, I meant to say “signals…

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

20 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Graham wants Putin regime change, more NATO, ‘No off-ramp.’ Congress $40B to Elensky.

Tucker Carlson shows that Christians are openly under attack in the US [Video]