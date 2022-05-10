The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
“What started in Russia will end in America.” – Saint Ignatius of Harbin.
Looks like he was right.
America is being tyrannized by a minority of truly insane people. They would shut up and go away if we simply stood up for ourselves. But will we?
That is the question.
