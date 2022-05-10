The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Graham wants Putin regime change, more NATO, ‘No off-ramp.’ Congress $40B to Elensky.
“cause the people of Mariopol are fighting like tigers” . Lindsay Graham is certainly deluded.Mariupol is already liberated. He likely made the same comments about Aleppo. And he likely still maintains that opinion about Crimeans. He should visit those regions to see for himself. Then HE should be arrested for enabling war crimes
The laundering of money through Ukraine in such large quantities as $40 billion could have another purpose. It is known that the Ukraine lobby is one of the richest in Washington and firmly behind the Democratic Party. These funds sent by US Government will likely find their way back in part to fund Democratic Party reelection prospects. This needs to be more widely understood as it would seem to be highly suspect and possibly even illegal.
Graham repeats forcefully the exact opposite of the real Donask battle. I dont bother watching most of it, but but but Alex comes on and keeps repeating the whole fiasco speech sgain and again. Turn it off Alex the whole to camera piece becomes excruciating, and even worse you start taking seriously his story line; might Ukraine actually win?
You said so yourself Graham always speaks like that emphasising a positive line regardless if its true, thats the only talent the guys got. He’s toxic.
I hope they have not hypnotized or drugged you?
No wonder the US is in the state it is ( chaos ) with politicians like this Graham guy, I think the US will finish up like some third world country, fighting one another. The US was once a great place to live in, but now, it is turning into a hell hole. Regardless of what this nut job says Russia will win this war on behalf of the FREE WORLD, not the rump that this guy supports.
Yeah, but Russia’s winning.