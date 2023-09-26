Ukraine and U.S. Lead the World in Nazism

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Nazism, as an ideology, is global-supremacist racist nationalism, not merely imperialism but global-supremacist imperialism, which was founded by Hitler’s German political Party, but it exists even today in Ukraine, where its exterminationist passion is directed even more against Russians than against Jews. Unlike Hitler’s German nazism, Ukraine’s hates Russians even more than it hates Jews, and this hatred of Russia is a passion that America’s Government shares in virtual unanimity by both of America’s political Parties: the Democrats and the Republicans. There are many things that those two Parties passionately disagree about, but they both are nearly unanimous in hating Russia and despising Russians — so, in February 2014, they grabbed Ukraine in their coup and appointed a rabidly anti-Russian government there.

America used Ukraine’s nazis, hiding behind the popular anti-corruption demonstrations at the Maidan Square in Ukraine in February 2014, in order violently to remove Ukraine’s neutralist and democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovych, and replace him with an interim leader, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, whose appointment culminated President Obama’s coup, and then “Yats” immediately fired all the top generals and appointed in their place ones who determined to seek out and exterminate all who resisted the new regime, and this was most of the voters who had voted for Yanukovych, almost all of whom were the half of Ukrainians whose main language was Russian in south and east Ukraine, instead of Ukrainian in north and west Ukraine. They also seized the Russian Orthodox churches and made them Ukrainian Orthodox churches — a new branch of the religion whose head is the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople in Istanbul Turkey — not the Russian Orthodox Church, which is headed by the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia. Russian-speaking Ukrainians, under American rule, became less than second-class citizens: they became a free-fire zone for the new, U.S.-imposed, regime. So: the Obama-imposed regime took away from them not only their country but their Church.

The only country that regularly and always votes in the U.N. General Assembly against Resolutions that condemn racism and bigotry in all of its forms including nazism and Holocaust-denial, is the United States (because ever since 1945 the U.S. has brought into the country so many elite Nazis and gave them sanctuary and hid their atrocities from the public), but in recent years one of the main excuses it gives is that Ukraine is voting against it and so America must do likewise in order to reaffirm its support for Ukraine. The only other country that has often been joining with America’s and Ukraine’s pro-nazi votes at the U.N. has been Canada, which (like America) brought in and provided sanctuary for many Ukrainian nazis after WW II. In fact, as I headlined on 24 September 2023, “Canada’s Parliament Gives Standing Ovation to 98-Year-Old Nazi SS Ukrainian”. But actually, America’s anti-Russian military alliance NATO is riddled with nazis. And America’s lie-based invasions of Iraq in 2003 and of Libya in 2011 and of Syria ever since 2013, are all nazistic, too; so, the evidence that the post-WW-II and especially since 2000 U.S. Government is nazi is clear and undeniable. Anyone who would call this a democracy would have to be either blind or crazy.

