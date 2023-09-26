Russia doubles grain exports despite difficulties with sanctions.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

For the first time in at least three years, Russia has more than doubled its grain exports. According to the Federal Customs Service, by mid-September exports had reached 44.6 million tonnes. At the same time, the share of agricultural exports to ‘so called’ friendly countries rose to 87%. This information was contained in the statement of the Ministry of Agriculture, prepared by the Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev for the government session in the State Duma. Earlier, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said that this season’s grain exports should total around 60 million tonnes. Will it be possible for Russia to maintain the momentum until the end of the year?

Another record

The Ministry of Agriculture, in preparation for the government meeting, in the State Duma, which will take place at the end of September,the minister Dmitry Patrushev has already prepared answers to questions he expects from the different parties at this event. The document has already been sent to the lower house of the Russian parliament.. The document states that according to the Federal Customs Service as of 11 September, grain exports have increased 2.2 times this year and amounted to 44.6 million tonnes. We are talking about the data starting from 1 January2023.

Analysts confirm from the beginning of the agricultural year (which begins on 1 July 2023 and continues until 1 July 2024) and up until today, this trend has continued. Thus, the Russian Federation has already exported 16.5 million tonnes abroad, according to Alexander Korbut an independent grain market analyst.He said that in the previous season, 2022/23, the figure for this period was 9.5 million tonnes.

The increase in grain exports at the beginning of this agricultural year is due to the large carry-over stocks from the previous season, the Ministry of Agriculture noted. In 2022-2023, farmers received a historic harvest of 157.7 million tonnes of grain, the ministry recalled. At the same time, a record 60 million tonnes were exported abroad. Currently, producers have already amassed more than 123 million tonnes of grain.

” According to the forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture, Russia will deliver up to 60 million tonnes of grain abroad this season,”

” Despite all the difficulties faced by our exporting companies, Russian producers and processors have managed to shift the vector of their activities towards friendly countries, some of which are neighbouring countries,” the ministry’s documents state. Thus, the share of exports of agricultural products to these countries increased to 87%, according to the data based on the results of the first half of the year.

