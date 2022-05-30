The U.S. Government is driven by an obsessive hatred.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

It’s a hatred which, from their standpoint, is alleged to be, instead, revenge (much like Hitler had said that WW II would be revenge against Jews for allegedly having been behind Germany’s defeat in WW I, but America’s rationalization is instead revenge against any country that resists the demands by the U.S. Government — refuses to do what the U.S. Government demands). They are obsessed with winning “The Great Game” of imperialists, which is a zero-sum game: one’s own ‘side’ can win, only to the extent that the ‘enemy’ side loses. The U.S. Government, thus, is constantly at war, against its ‘enemies’, until global conquest will be achieved — a conquest by America’s aristocracy, their own billionaires, who control the U.S. Government, against any Government which stands opposed to what they demand.

One cancelled (but fortunately archived) youtube video had displayed very well this mentality, including its paranoid sense of revenge-seeking, and of entitlement against the whole world:

https://web.archive.org/web/20160913173801/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJ3fTFHQ0KA&gl=US&hl=en

“Former Acting Director of CIA Mike Morell Sought to ‘Covertly’ Kill Russians in Syria”

9 August 2016, Charlie Rose Show, Morell Interview excerpt

I give them the things they need to go after the Assad government, but also to have Iranians and Russians pay a price, alright. When we were in Iraq, the Iranians were giving weapons to the Shiia militia who were killing American soldiers. They were making, the Iranians were making, us pay a price. We need to make the Iranians pay a price in Syria, we need to make the Russians pay a price.

Make them pay a price by killing Russians?

Yes.

And killing Iranians?

Yes. Covertly. Don’t tell the world about it, right. You don’t stand up at the Pentagon and say we did this. But you make sure they know it in Moscow and Tehran. Here’s what I want to do. I want to go after those things that Assad sees as his personal powerbase, right. I want to scare Assad. So I want to go after his Presidential guard. I want to bomb his offices in the middle of the night.

That happened about two years ago when his brother-in-law was …

I want to destroy his Presidential aircraft on the ground. I want to destroy his Presidential helicopters. I want to make him think we’re coming after him, right. I’m not advocating assassinating him. I’m advocating going after what Assad thinks is his powerbase and what he needs to survive. I want him to think about: this is not going to end well for me. I want to put pressure on him, I want to put pressure on the Iranians, I want to put pressure on the Russians, to come to that diplomatic settlement.

The goal, in other words, is “that diplomatic settlement”: it is, actually, the other side’s surrender. It is conquest. It is conquest against anyone, and anything, that opposes “us”; and this doesn’t include ONLY Russia, nor ONLY China, nor ONLY Iran, but ANY Government that would NOT side with “us,” against “them.” It is conquest, actually, of the entire world. This is what America’s Government demands.

Like all hatreds, America’s Government refuses to view things, ever, in the way that its victims do — that is, in the way that all of America’s ‘enemies’ do (and must — in order to be America’s ‘enemies’, even if they’re posing no actual danger to the American public). America’s Government is similar to Hitler’s, in this way, which is the racist-fascist way, the global-supremacist way: the nazi way. It is pure “us against them,” and of a certain kind, which does not publicly assert that it aims to exterminate the opposition, but which does publicly proclaim foreign Governments to be ‘enemies’ even if the hate-driven side has not yet publicly declared war against those ‘enemies’ — such as Hitler hadn’t until WW II started, and such as the U.S. Government hasn’t yet declared its war, ever since 25 July 1945, against Russia (nor against Russia’s ally China, nor against ANY of the countries that AREN’T ‘allies’, actually vassal-nations of the U.S. Government).

A good example of this was the U.S. Government, and its NATO military alliance against Russia, having ignored the Russian Government’s demands which Russia presented to the U.S. and to NATO, in the middle of December 2021, demands that NATO not expand, and that the NATO members which had been added after Russia had quit the Cold War in 1991 would be, in effect, cancelled, in accord with what had BEEN the U.S.-and-‘allied’ PROMISES to Russia prior to Russia’s having quit the Cold War in 1991 — finally, now, for the U.S. and its ‘allies’ to HONOR those U.S.-and-allied promises, which the U.S. Government had made, back in 1990.

On 7 January 2022, both America and its NATO said no to Russia’s December 2021 demands. Then, on February 24th, Russia invaded Ukraine — the country that was the most threatening to join NATO. The result of this invasion by Russia was that both Finland and Sweden asked to join NATO and were given immediate permission to join, by all of the existing NATO member-nations except Turkey. So: when Russia demanded that NATO cease its surrounding Russia by enemies, NATO responded by seeking to accelerate its stranglehold against Russia; and Finns and Swedes were the willing agents for that to happen. The U.S. Government has thus gained new overt ‘allies’ (new vassal-nations). This can lead only to WW III, or else to a restoration of the American Government that had been in existence prior to 25 July 1945 — a Constitutional Government, at peace with (and even perhaps allied with) Russia, supporting equal international rights and obligations for all nations’ Governments, no international supremacy.

The obsession of the U.S. Government is primarily against Russia. This shows itself not only regarding Ukraine, but in all instances, such as Syria:

On 13 May 2020, Newsweek bannered “U.S. Syria Representative Says His Job Is to Make the War a ‘Quagmire’ for Russia”, and reported that:

Special Representative James Jeffrey said Tuesday during a Hudson Institute video call that President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” approach towards Syria was paying dividends, and rejected concerns that the American deployment there could turn into a drawn out and costly project akin to Afghanistan or Vietnam.

“We are pursuing what we think is a smart policy,” Jeffrey said. …

The U.S. has opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the civil war erupted in 2011 after the dictator used force to try and stamp out pro-reform protests. …

Assad — who now controls the majority of the country — is backed by Russia and Iran, both of which the U.S. is trying to undermine. Jeffrey said Tuesday that the U.S. strategy will both weaken America’s enemies while avoiding costly mission creep.

“This isn’t Afghanistan, this isn’t Vietnam,” he explained. “This isn’t a quagmire. My job is to make it a quagmire for the Russians.” …

Jeffrey also said it was imperative to “keep the pressure on” the Assad regime, explaining, “I’ve never seen a regime that poses more threats to its region and to the American idea of how the world should be organized.”

America’s proxy-forces in that war to bring down Assad have mainly been a hundred thousand or so jihadists imported from around the world, under the leadership of Al Qaeda in Syria. America has trained and armed the jihadists, who are led by Al Qaeda. Al Qaeda is no threat to America’s Government, but it is very much a threat not only to the American people but to Syria’s Government — and is overwhelmingly loathed by the Syrian people and considered by them to be U.S.-Government proxy-forces invading and occupying their land. Al Qaeda is, in fact, a U.S.-Government ally. It provides very cheap proxy-forces for the U.S. Government, in Syria, and in some other countries where the U.S. Government seeks to overthrow the existing Government — an existing Government that resists their land’s being taken over by agents of the U.S. Government.

There similarly was “pressure” against Ukraine’s democratically elected in 2010 President Viktor Yanukovych who was committed to maintaining Ukraine’s neutrality between the American Government and Ukraine’s neighbor, Russia.

The reason why U.S. President Obama overthrew Yanukovych in February 2014 is that Ukraine on Russia’s border has the nearest location to Moscow and thus the best location from which to blitz-attack Russia’s central command there fast enough (within less than 7 minutes missile-flying time) to become able possibly to eliminate Russia’s retaliatory weapons before they can be launched. Obama intended even when he entered office in 2009, to replace Syria’s Government (allied with Russia), but his decision to replace Ukraine’s Government (and install there an anti-Russian one) didn’t come right away. On 12 April 2010 Ukraine’s newly elected President Yanukovych met the U.S. President at the White House, to which Obama had invited him. Yanukovych refused Obama’s suggestions that Ukraine join America’s alliance against Ukraine’s next-door neighbor Russia. Then, on 2 July 2010, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Yanukovych held a joint press conference in Kiev, where she said that she had discussed with Yanukovych joint military exercises with U.S. forces against his neighbor, Russia. Yanukovych again declined the demands, and the official whom Obama had appointed in order to plan the coup, Victoria Nuland, already started the U.S. State Department operation by no later than 23 June 2011. This was to be a classic U.S. coup, but overseen by the State Department under Nuland’s friend Hillary Clinton (Secretary of State), and with Vice President Joe Biden always on call to give any needed (as Nuland famously put it) “atta-boy.” The founder-and-head of the ‘private CIA’ firm Stratfor even called it “the most blatant coup in history.” As was obvious from the many cellphone and other videos that were taken of it, racist-fascist — or “nazi” — anti-Russian paramilitaries carried it out, and they had been organized, trained, and armed by the U.S. Government in order to prevent the public’s knowing who was actually behind the operation; but, by the time of 26 February 2014, high officials of the EU discovered that it had been done by “somebody from the new coalition” — in other words, from Ukraine’s newly installed government — NOT by the Yanukovych Administration (such as the U.S. and its media had falsely reported). It was actually done by the Administration in Washington, as one brilliant video-journalist first made public by a compilation-video he posted to youtube as early as 12 March 2014. (So, ever since that date, all honest journalists have been referring to that governmental overthrow as having been another U.S. “coup” instead of as having been a ‘revolution’ or any ‘democratic’ operation — which is what America’s press still alleges it to have been. In fact, the overthrow was by a foreign power, America, and thoroughly illegal. But this is acceptable to America’s “rules-based international order,” which certainly isn’t the U.N.’s international laws.)

America’s Government is virtually united in support of its Ukraine, against Russia. The U.S. doesn’t want to protect Ukraine; it wants to defeat Russia. And this was made clear by six members of the U.S. Congress on March 23rd at the World Economic Forum in Davos, when they were interviewed there by a 100% pro-U.S.-Government, 100% anti-Russia, journalist from Britain’s Economist. The delegation there consisted of Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) and (so as to include a black face in the crowd) Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY).

The only youtube video that the WEF posted from that lengthy presentation was this 43-second clip from Senator Manchin, who is, within the entire U.S. Senate, the crossover Senator, between Democrats and Republicans, right in the middle, the consensus (or bipartisan) Senator, if anyone is:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jdp-lzHZ2yg

“Joe Manchin | Committed To Ukraine Winning This War”

World Economic Forum Video. 43 seconds.

Speak about Ukraine first, what Putin’s war on Ukraine and Ukraine’s determination, resolve, the sacrifices they’ve made for the cause of freedom, has united the whole world, but it has united us as Senate and Congress, I think, like nothing I’ve seen in my lifetime. I think we’re totally committed to supporting Ukraine in every way possible, as long as we have the rest of NATO and the free world helping. I think we’re all in this together, and I am totally committed, as one person, to seeing Ukraine to the end, with a win, not basically resolving in some type of a treaty. I don’t think that is where we are and where we should be.

And he was 100% backed up there by the five others there:

www.c-span.org/video/?520501-1/us-lawmakers-participate-world-economic-forum.

“U.S. Lawmakers Participate in World Economic Forum”

For example, Senator Leahy, who is the senior, and perhaps the most liberal or consistently Democratic Party, U.S. Senator, said that the proudest moment in his entire career in the U.S. Senate was when he had the privilege to place onto the President’s desk recently to sign the almost unanimously passed law to add $40.1 billion more in aid to Ukraine and cuts in U.S. domestic programs so as to defeat Russia in Ukraine. That entire delegation were euphoric about sending even more weapons and ‘humanitarian’ aid in order to enable Ukraine to continue fighting and not surrender nor even seriously negotiate about Russia’s demands, which the U.S. had already contemptuously rejected back on January 7th.

It was hatred, by all six of them, and by the WEF itself.

No transcript was supplied by WEF. The c-span video (like all of their videos) is designed to be almost impossible to get any usable transcript from; and even their extremely user-hostile transcript feature excludes most of the most intensely hate-filled portion, but the entirety of the first 20 minutes of that video is well worth watching, for any person who wants to understand how much the U.S. Government craves to conquer Russia — how much hatred they have against Russia.

Here are some of the recent statements by NATO denying that it is an aggressive instead of purely defensive alliance (which they claim to be):

“NATO is not a threat to Russia.” “NATO has tried to build a partnership with Russia, developing dialogue and practical cooperation in areas of common interest. Practical cooperation has been suspended since 2014 in response to Russia’s illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea, Ukraine, which NATO will never recognise.”

NATO is the trip-wire to WW III, which will bring into WW III each and every member-nation, as being a battleground (nuclearly targeted); and America’s Government doesn’t merely control it; they love it; it is they, and they are it. Their hatred is what defines them. It is what they are. It is an alliance for global destruction — or else for an all-encompassing U.S. global dictatorship, in the name of ‘freedom’. It is nazi. Here is what American-style nazism is like for all countries — ‘allies’ or not. That’s what America’s Government demands, for the entire world.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s next book (soon to be published) will be AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change. It’s about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

