Ukr/West Scale Back Offensive, Budanov Flawed Russia Intel; Wang Yi Meets Lavrov after Sullivan Talk

Alexander Mercouris

Jdog
September 19, 2023

The simple fact is that Ukraine has every reason in the world to lie about situation. Their very survival depends on keeping the flow of money and weapons going. Where as, on the other hand, Russia has no reason to alter the reality of what is happening.

