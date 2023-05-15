Two Clowns Explain How Business Is A White Supremacy Thing

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Why are there so many Asian-owned businesses in Black America and so few black ones? Two people believe they have the answer. This video was uploaded to YouTube on April 23, but a more recent article shines some light on the subject of retail outlets in black areas generally.

The Asian woman’s answer is rather complicated; the black dude’s is a lot simpler, but basically they both come down to one thing: white supremacy. Hmm. Where have we heard that before?

In the 1960s, it wasn’t Asians (in particular Koreans) who were seen to be the problem. Problem? That’s right. As Malcolm X wrote in his autobiography “…in every black ghetto, Jews own the major busi­nesses. Every night the owners of those businesses go home with that black community’s money, which helps the ghetto to stay poor.”

But as Nathaniel Weyl pointed out in his 1968 study The Jew In American Politics:

“No great American fortune was ever amassed storekeeping in a Negro slum.”

Weyl was right of course, but Malcolm X was wrong while half a century and more later our black YouTuber is wrong for a very obvious but much overlooked reason. If Jews and now Asians are taking the money out of the ghetto (or the hood as it is now popularly called) how does the money get into the hood in the first place? How can these shopkeepers keep taking these people’s money?

The answer has nothing to do with racism, anti-Semitism or white supremacy but with economics. Money does not go from black to white, black to Asian or black to anything. Money goes round and round. A black mechanic may only ever give money to local retailers, but by the same token he will only ever take money from his employer.

Granted there is a big fly in the ointment, namely the banking system, but that is a subject for another article. Asian immigrants are said to have done particularly well. Could it not be that (legal) immigrants have such things as skill, capital and business connections? If there are so few blacks in retail, could one reason not be that there are so many in the music business?

Leaving that aside, are Asian shopkeepers forcing blacks to buy from them at gunpoint? Maybe they are providing a valuable service.

Leaving that aside too, the aforementioned recent article alludes to big stores like Walmart and Starbucks closing. Although it tries to play down the crime angle, this has been a major factor in recent years. The wanton lawlessness that followed the very public death of George Floyd led to massive looting and destruction of retail property. Urban blacks are now paying the price; why should any shopkeeper large or small trade in an area where he or the company are likely to be plundered by people who are angry for the sake of it? It is no coincidence that most of these area are run by Democrats, but if people will keep voting for them, they deserve everything they get.

