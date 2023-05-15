JEFFREY SACHS INTERVIEWS ON FAILING GLOBAL POLITIC

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Jeffrey David Sachs (/sæks/; born November 5, 1954) is an American economist, academic and public policy analyst. He is the former director of The Earth Institute at Columbia University. He is known as one of the world’s leading experts on economic development and the fight against poverty.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.