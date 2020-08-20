Activism on Zoom. That is what the Democrat National Committee’s convention looks like. What it carries is radical activism, hate-America-as-founded manifestos and the train of lies by all the usual suspects: Bill and Hillary Clinton, radical pastor Frederick Haynes laying on the guilt trip for not accepting illegal immigrants (future Democrats) and “in the basement” videos of Jill and Joe Biden accepting the nomination of his party.

The saddest thing about all of this is what the Democrat Party is doing to Joe and Jill Biden themselves. To take a nice but daft man (with a really long liberal political history) and try to make him a puppet president, to be run by everybody who is not elected – this is a travesty.

Tucker Carlson gives his usual smashing overview of the Convention. One hopes the GOP event will show more class.

This is the craziest campaign I have ever seen in my life. It also really honestly appears to be by far the biggest single watershed event to take place in US history since at least 1861, and possibly ever. The result of this election may will be some kind of disintegration of the United States of America as we know it.

Is this a good thing or a bad thing? Think about it.

