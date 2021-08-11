No doubt you have heard something at least about former President Barack Obama throwing a big bash for his own 60th birthday. The guest list was advertised last week as being about 700 of the “president’s friends” and then after the optics of this announcement were an utter PR fail, the “new” guest list was “close friends and family”, number unknown.

That fixed it.

Well, apparently, Mr. Obama has a lot of close friends – or maybe a big family? We now understand that there were a modest four hundred people in attendance (Joe the Imposter not being among that highly exclusive number, nor was he among the seven hundred people list!) However, owing to the alleged difficulty in guests leaving the swanky Martha’s Vineyard address, and owing to the tendency of American and international news media to give the former Obaminator nothing but good strokes (why? we wonder…), my money is on the notion that the same exact seven hundred originally planned came, and maybe more.

But still, Joe the Imposter was not there. The former VP did not make The One’s A list… or even the B list.

Most of the conservative media is calling out “Covid hypocrisy!!” on this because of the very obvious moves made recently by the CDC telling America it must “mask up” again, and the merry dance that organization is doing with reporting a huge upsurge in Delta cases while hiding other information from the public. While Sturgis, South Dakota’s motorcycle jamboree is a super-spreader event, though it be outdoors, Obama’s indoor (in a tent) sweaty dance-a-thon complete with electrical sparklyness is fine.

Why? I would have thought it was because of the electrical sparklyness. Take a look:

The sparks and the demonic eyes of this woman in the foreground – THAT must have eliminated all COVID spread in the party that night, either that or the incredibly bad music that was playing. Maybe all of the above. Perhaps we were treated to the newest DARPA-derived techniques for getting rid of the Koof? Could this be?

Certainly this would be the case for the A-listers, who are noted by this person as “sophisticated and vaccinated” even though apparently many of them were not vaccinated.

The great DIVIDER (Barack Obama) is still obviously at work. That is his perogative, of course. It is not worth wasting one’s energy being angry at an elitist for being an elitist. While it is true that the size of the known universe is probably a constraint on Mr. Obama’s ego, it is also true that he holds his “celebrate ME” festivals relatively infrequently, and for the most part, the rest of us have gotten along pretty well without being graced by his presence or by news about him.

However, in the age of the Koof, in the age of Dr. Dishonest (Fauci), and the accession of the Centers of Disease Control to the fifth branch of government, the uberlords even of the Fourth Estate, let alone the original government in our country, everything is upside down.

We showed you a clip of Tucker’s comments, but now, we offer you the whole video, simply because what he says from beginning to end is so good it must not be missed.

There are a few serious takeaways from this and other news surrounding the central theme of our present madness:

We must not allow vaccine passports to come into use. If they do, we must forcibly ignore them and the businesses that force them. Ideally, we must get rid of every non-MAGA person in elective service. 2022 is sooner than we think, but far off enough that without determination and vigilance, we will lose again. Most of all, each of us owes it to ourselves to consider what (or who) we truly follow. Do we indeed “follow / trust the science” (which is a bad idea, because… well, the last 19 months?) Do we trust the government? Or do we trust God, and our own God-given common sense? The issue of infinite power being foisted on Americans by their own government is immanment upon us. Usually the move of conservatives is just to “give in a little” so as to keep their own personal space and peace. However, this does not apply any longer.

I leave you with an applicable clip from the great television series Jericho which ran in 2006-2008. Our enemies are not the neighboring town; they are the Government itself, the new Tyranny one mile away for many of us, who are God-haters and power-mad.

They must be stopped, and it might look a little like this.

