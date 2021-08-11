The Toll of Coercion on the American Family

I am writing this piece to illustrate the coming impact of the Biden Administration’s policies on my family, which in summary can be described as “seriously bad.”

I am a mom of two young, white boys. I am married to an amazing white man who has served in the US Air Force and Air National Guard (state un-named for the purpose of protecting our privacy). He has completed four deployments, three of which were to Iraq and Afghanistan during periods of declared war. He is a three time-active duty war zone veteran who has survived two IED attacks while on convoy, and who remarkably cycled out of the very unit in Afghanistan only weeks prior to a notorious attack on a US General, which killed two men serving in his prior duty assigned unit. In other words, he might have been there that day, had it not been for his timing. He came home alive, but his replacement came home in a box.

He continues to serve his National Guard unit as a First Sergeant to the med group, where among other things, he has assisted people under his command in obtaining fair treatment in a variety of ways, in a system that is notorious for maltreating its members. In one instance, he blocked the command chain from “mercifully” relieving an airman from her enlistment as a guard member. She had missed a lot of drills in a row, owing to the fact that she was spending all her time at the bedside of her very sick child in Seattle Children’s Hospital. Despite the fact that her command chain was staffed by a bunch of practicing physicians and hospital management personnel, they all thought they were “helping” her by kicking her out of the Guard, stripping her family of their access to healthcare, and allowing her to receive an honorable discharge. My husband offered an alternative: why not temporarily reassign her to the Seattle unit for completion of her duty? Then she can catch up but remain geographically close to her child. What a novel idea! It took a non-college educated genius (I’m biased!) Master Sergeant to assist a room full of full-bird colonels on a simple act of mercy. I find that quite illuminating.

Today we grapple as a family with the very real possibility of being placed in the same impossible position that the above-mentioned airman was in: Due to the fact that each member of our family has already been diagnosed with, and fully recovered from symptomatic cases of Covid-19, we politely decline offers to get the Covid-19 jab. It offers us NO additional protection. We are healthy and young. Even my two young, white boys had symptomatic cases to compliment our (widely recognized as faulty) positive PCR tests. This occurred in March 2021. We are not only alive, but thriving and fully capable of handling any further exposure to future adaptive strains of the virus, because we have complete, robust, and fully adaptable immunity with the ever-increasing concentration of T- and B-cells in our blood. Thank you God for giving us strong immune systems and the faith to believe in the widom of Your creation!

But the Secretary of Defense announced yesterday that all military personnel and DOD employees must be fully vaccinated by September 15, or else. My husband, who has dutifully and loyally served the United States under Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden now faces immediate, dishonorable dismissal from the armed forces. He will also lose his civilian employment with the DOD (where he works full time). My family will lose access to our otherwise excellent and very affordable health care. How can we survive on my income alone?

You might have noticed that I mentioned our “identity” demographics twice in the above description. Why is it so important to emphasize that my beloved husband and two young kids are both male and white? Well, for starters, they are among the demographic section of the population who is most susceptible to pericarditis or myocarditis (two forms of chronic heart inflammation) for which the FDA has added warnings on the Phizer/BioNtech vaccine info pamphlet. That would be the same vaccine forced on my husband which will convey no added benefit to him. He will be taking on all the risk with no added benefit, except perhaps the benefit of not losing his job and DOD/MIL retirements… is this really a benefit that should be added to the risk/reward equation when one makes a medical decision? In my humble opinion, the fact that “my employer might fire me” is not a medically compelling reason to choose a preventative medical treatment. But hey, where did I get my training in medical ethics or public health? Only idiots would things something that dumb, right Mr. President?

So, how much skin is in the game when we consider the fact that there is not one white, male heart, but THREE under my roof? Is it not my duty and obligation, given to me by God, in service to my blessed vocation as their mother, to protect their bodies and their souls? My children are not lambs to be sacrificed on the altar of Covid “science” or collective pan-hypochondria. My young sons have especially low risk factors for Covid, and have indeed already survived it like little champs! While I was sleeping for four days straight, they coughed about twice a day and continued to climb the walls as any young boys would do when cooped up inside and barred from public contact. Other than the mild, short-lived fevers, nearly imperceptible coughs, and positive (though widely acknowledged to be flawed) PCR tests, its as if they didn’t have Covid-19 at all. Good. If they get it again, no one can gaslight me into believing that “This time it’ll be deadly!” I already know how this story ends.

But I don’t know what will happen in six weeks when my husband loses everything he has worked for in the past 15 years. He doesn’t know either.

Furthermore, my young, white male children are attending a private Catholic school, as their (otherwise excellent) public Montessori program no longer offers an actual Montessori education. All the things that used to make Montessori wonderful for young minds are now basically banned by our local School Board. Like expressing emotions or using toys and games to learn abstract math concepts. And the teachers danced and clapped and cheered for the destruction of our schools. THEY LOVED IT!

Finally, what kind of world will my young, white sons inherit from us? Will they be allowed to attend any colleges or universities? Will they be able to gain employment in any sufficiently gainful field? Will they be allowed to practice the Catholic faith we are trying so hard pass along to them? Will they be able to find unvaccinated, fecund women of any race with whom to bear children? Will they be ashamed of who and what God made them to be? Will they one day become ashamed of me and my husband for the decisions we’ve made as a family? Will they get arrested for “radical” ideas like anti-vaccine coercion or anti-masking activism?

We are six weeks away from what might be the biggest and most difficult decision of our married life. Please, if you have any Judeo-Christian faith or morality, pray for us in the name of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, from whom flows all mercy. I’ll do the same for you.

