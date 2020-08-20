Republican Senators sabotage Trump with final Russiagate Report (Video)

Via Al Jazeera (https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/08/russia-worked-trump-2016-election-senate-report-200818142118520.html)…

The United States Senate intelligence committee concluded that the Kremlin launched an aggressive effort to meddle in the 2016 presidential contest on behalf of Donald Trump as the Republican-led panel on Tuesday released its fifth and final report in its investigation into election interference.

The report (PDF) also alleged the WikiLeaks website played a key role in Russia’s effort to influence the 2016 election and likely knew it was assisting Russian intelligence.

The report purposely does not come to a final conclusion about whether there is enough evidence that President Trump’s campaign coordinated or colluded with Russia to sway the election to him and away from Democrat Hillary Clinton, leaving its findings open to partisan interpretation.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort worked with Russians, the report alleges, including oligarch Oleg Deripaska, before during and after the 2016 election that pitted Trump against Clinton.

