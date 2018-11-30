Tucker Carlson reports migrant caravans very unpopular… in MEXICO!!

One of the biggest running news stories in the United States is about the Central American migrant “caravans” that have been crossing Mexico towards the US borders. The present events seem to be both instigation and tests of the willpower of President Trump, testing his words about not letting anyone cross the border illegally.

This seems to be effective in the border city of Tijuana, where a migrant caravan recently arrived – and was stopped dead in its tracks at the border. By presidential order, military personnel helped the existing Border Patrol and ICE with logistical support, serpentine wire and other fortifications along the existing border fence separating Tijuana beaches from Southern California beaches on the other side.

The migrants, whom the mainstream media (save Fox News) kept reporting as “peaceful, mostly women and children” (when they really are 80% men in their 20s and 30s, or as Rush Limbaugh stated, “of military age”, became violent, repeatedly trying to storm the border crossing point at San Ysidro, California, and they were driven back with tear gas grenades.

The media in the US and liberal outlets around the world, most notably Univision, tried to capitalize on the fact that women and children got caught in the tear gas reprisals. This gave the press room to pronounce the whole US response as “cruel”, “inhumane”, “uncivilized” and various other epithets that support the narrative that President Trump is wrong and a hateful, cruel racist man. Never was there a single word mentioned by the MSM that the best way not to get tear-gassed is to not “rush” the border like an invading force. After all, this is forcible entry into a foreign country… which is an invasion.

But the Electron Curtain of mainstream media propaganda did a fair job of sealing that fact away from the light of day.

The mainstream media might have scored a total victory, if not for one fact:

The Mexicans don’t like the migrant caravans either. Not only that, but their sentiments against the migrants’ presence is stronger than that of the Americans. Perhaps this response was not seen before, but perhaps also the problem of Mexican government complicity was never forcibly dropped in the laps of the people of Mexico either. This segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” gave a lot of needed accurate perspective to the matter:

Tucker’s interview and overall segment reveals further propaganda techniques in action to anyone who has been following this story:

The Mexican people of Tijuana who speak in the segment have very clear English with only a trace of a Mexican accent. This, in fact is verifiably how many Mexicans who are bilingual actually sound. With some 16 years of life experience on the Mexican border in El Paso, Texas, it was no surprise to hear such mastery of English.

By contrast, listen to this Univision anchorman, who is a complete “America is racist by closing the borders” person:

This man, Enrique Acevedo, has an accent is much stronger, and which actually falls well in line with the “Hollywood concept” of how a Mexican speaking English ought to sound:

And as such, the charge that might be considered here is that of optics, for the sake of propaganda on the part of Univision, which broadcasts in the United States, not Mexico!

In other words, Enrique broadcasts to Americans who speak Spanish, presumably families who are migrants – legal and illegal themselves. The legal migrants are ignored in this matter because they generally do not approve of illegal immigration even from their own native countries. We followed the law, so they should too, is the point of view there.

However the illegal immigrants might well have a soft spot and be spurred into activism over Enrique’s openly biased reporting on this caravan story.

In Tucker’s segment, the eponymous anchor does a pretty good job making his point – that the migrants are NOT favored by Mexicans, especially because now since they are stuck in Tijuana, they have become an albatross about that city’s neck.

Mexico has had an elusive relationship with the USA on this matter, made so by the American reluctance to actually create a strong border. There is some liberal indoctrination at work in this matter, and it is hard even to get conservative Americans to wrap their minds around the fact that the United States has a very real right to her own sovereignty and to her own borders. We say it, but over the last forty years or more, we fizzle out when it comes to enforcing it.

With President Trump this is changing, and the resultant howling of the globalist left is very intense because for the progressives, this is not supposed to happen.

Yet, as in all matters of reality, it is happening, and because it is happening, it seems to be gradually bringing the real nature of this problem to light for more and more Americans – and citizens of the world – to see.

Perhaps this is why even the likes of super liberal globalist Soros buddy Hillary Clinton is now trying to tell Europeans that they ought to close their respective nations’ borders. Illegal immigration causes problems.

This is a fact we are finally beginning to face.