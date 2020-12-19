in Latest, Video

Trump White House sanctions Turkey. EU does nothing

100 Views

Trump White House sanctions Turkey. EU does nothing

The Duran: Episode 833.

United States sanctions Turkey over Russian missiles S-400

United States sanctions Turkey over Russian missiles S-400

The US State Department announced on Monday that it imposes sanction to Turkey for the purchase and testing of Russian S-400 missiles. The sanctions are imposed under CAATSA 231. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet that Turkey’s S-400 system risks U.S. military technology and personnel and helps fuel Russia’s defense sector.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

EUTurkeysanctionsThe Duran

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Who is Creating a New Chinese Boogey Man? (An Examination of Modern Psychological Warfare)