Trump White House sanctions Turkey. EU does nothing
United States sanctions Turkey over Russian missiles S-400
The US State Department announced on Monday that it imposes sanction to Turkey for the purchase and testing of Russian S-400 missiles. The sanctions are imposed under CAATSA 231. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet that Turkey’s S-400 system risks U.S. military technology and personnel and helps fuel Russia’s defense sector.
