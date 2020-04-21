in Links, Latest

Trump Temporarily Suspends All Immigration Into The United States

50 Views

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/trump-temporarily-suspends-all-immigration-united-states

“I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

In a stunning turn of events, late on Monday, president Trump tweeted that “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

Trump did not offer specifics, such as the time frame or the scope of who would be affected.

As some noted, Trump’s decision to escalate the US response to the coronacrisis is at odds with his desire to rush in reopening the country:

And while we wait for more details, we wonder if this executive order will be followed by Trump canceling the November elections.

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/trump-temporarily-suspends-all-immigration-united-states

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

immigrationTrumpCoronavirus

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

No confirmation needed? CNN fans rumors about Kim Jong-un’s alleged health issues, reports he’s in ‘grave danger’ after ‘surgery’

Relieve Trump of command – Outraged.eu