Trump Temporarily Suspends All Immigration Into The United States

In a stunning turn of events, late on Monday, president Trump tweeted that “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Trump did not offer specifics, such as the time frame or the scope of who would be affected.

As some noted, Trump’s decision to escalate the US response to the coronacrisis is at odds with his desire to rush in reopening the country:

Trump, who says the country is ready to begin reopening, says the crisis is so bad that he is signing an order to "temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 21, 2020

And while we wait for more details, we wonder if this executive order will be followed by Trump canceling the November elections.

