in Latest, Video

Trump strikes back. Declassifies Hillary Clinton email docs. NO REDACTIONS!

150 Views 3 Comments

****News Topic 75*****

Trump says he has declassified documents related to Russia, Clinton email probes.

https://nypost.com/2020/10/06/trump-says-he-declassified-docs-related-to-russia-clinton-email-probes/

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Hillary ClintonAlex ChristoforouTrump

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hawaii guy
Hawaii guy
October 7, 2020

He put AG Barr on notice, he won’t make it past election. Sidney Powell for AG???

0
Reply
jdd
jdd
October 7, 2020

So true. This is the blockbuster for all the marbles. They were all on it – including Gina Haspel, then London CIA station chief as well as former CIA Director Pompeo who secreted the Oct. 2017 testimony given him by Bill Binney proving that there was no Russian hack. Where is the file on that? It all needs to come out. No time to waste. The American people must demand the truth – no exceptions and no redactions.

1
Reply
Sean
Sean
October 7, 2020

Has he actually declassified them, or said that he’d do so? There is a difference.

0
Reply

Michelle Obama’s anti Trump video gets trolled like crazy