Michelle Obama’s anti Trump video gets trolled like crazy

Michelle Obama says you’re racist if you point out that Black Lives Matter “protests” often devolve into riots, looting and random violence. pic.twitter.com/18Nc9Kmrzk

Florian Geyer
Florian Geyer
October 7, 2020

This Obama narrative is akin to ‘The pot calling the kettle black’.

There is no hope for all of America, the descent into the same violent chaos that the US political and corporate class have imposed on ‘Nations with oil and other assets’ in order to plunder these other nations is now on the cusp of unstoppable violence in the USA.

The US is about to devour itself for the benefit of the 0.1% who have dual nationality status.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
October 7, 2020

Well I think Michelle has male genitalia and moreover Obama is not a USA citizen from birth within the USA.

That means his POTUS status is null and void, he is a fraud.

Moreover his time as C in C of NATO is invalid.

