Trump speaks to America, as suspiciously timed poll gives Biden 14 point lead

President Trump sent the mainstream press and other foes into freak-out mode by making a surprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital, with critics saying the stunt proved he still wasn’t taking Covid-19 seriously.

“He still does not seem to understand the seriousness of a highly contagious and deadly disease,” CNN’s Maeve Reston wrote, calling the incident a “photo op.” She went on to call the White House’s handling of Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis and subsequent treatment “a textbook example of how not to handle a deadly virus.”

The White House press pool was already cranky on Sunday, after Trump’s doctors and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, gave apparently conflicting information on the president’s condition on Saturday and failed to disclose that he had been treated with supplemental oxygen on Friday.

