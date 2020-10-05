Trump speaks to America, as suspiciously timed poll gives Biden 14 point lead

Via RT (https://www.rt.com/usa/502539-trump-drive-by-stunt-criticism/)…
President Trump sent the mainstream press and other foes into freak-out mode by making a surprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital, with critics saying the stunt proved he still wasn’t taking Covid-19 seriously.
“He still does not seem to understand the seriousness of a highly contagious and deadly disease,” CNN’s Maeve Reston wrote, calling the incident a “photo op.” She went on to call the White House’s handling of Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis and subsequent treatment “a textbook example of how not to handle a deadly virus.”
The White House press pool was already cranky on Sunday, after Trump’s doctors and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, gave apparently conflicting information on the president’s condition on Saturday and failed to disclose that he had been treated with supplemental oxygen on Friday.
I think the Democrats and their mainstream media ‘echo chamber’ still haven’t gotten over Trump beating their witch in 2016. Their conduct since has been disgraceful and obnoxious, guaranteeing that myself and many independent voters will likely never vote for a Democratic Party candidate again. And the independents control the election outcome more than any other voting block.