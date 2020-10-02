BREAKING. Trump Exhibiting “Mild” COVID-19 Symptoms (Live)

Via Zerohedge (https://www.zerohedge.com/political/president-trump-has-covid-19-here-what-happens-next)…
President Trump has just become the latest in a growing list of world leaders to havae contracted SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Trump broke the news that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive via Twitter early Friday morning hours after Bloomberg reported that Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest aides, had tested positive, and was symptomatic.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.