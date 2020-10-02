in Latest, Video

BREAKING. Trump Exhibiting “Mild” COVID-19 Symptoms (Live)

Via Zerohedge (https://www.zerohedge.com/political/president-trump-has-covid-19-here-what-happens-next)…

President Trump has just become the latest in a growing list of world leaders to havae contracted SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Trump broke the news that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive via Twitter early Friday morning hours after Bloomberg reported that Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest aides, had tested positive, and was symptomatic.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

TrumpMelania TrumpThe DuranCovid-19

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Biden’s coughing during campaign speech alarms supporters