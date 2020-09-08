Fox News announced a really interesting, needed, and of course, potentially controversial decision taken on the part of the Trump White House:

The Trump administration is halting “critical race theory” training in federal agencies, with White House officials calling it “anti-American propaganda.” “This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue,” President Trump tweeted. “Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish!” Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote a memo informing agencies of Trump’s instruction to stop using controversial forms of training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” and “any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either…that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or…that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil.” “It has come to the President’s attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date “training” government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda,” Vought wrote in the memo to heads of federal agencies and offices. Vought cited reports of executive branch employees being taught in the classes — designed to educate employees about “white privilege” and other concepts — that “virtually all White people contribute to racism” and that it is racist to believe that America is a land of opportunity. “These types of ‘trainings’ not only run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our Nation has stood since its inception, but they also engender division and resentment within the Federal workforce,” Vought said. The move comes after Discovery Institute researcher Christopher Rufo told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that “critical race theory” had become the default ideology of the federal government. Rufo pointed to several of his own findings, including that Sandia National Laboratories — which designs nuclear weapons — held a mandatory retreat titled, “White Men’s Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations.”

This article continues and is worth reading all the way through. However, the short of the long of it is that the Federal government has been financing its own destruction by teaching this nonsense to its own workers. It is worth investigating the history of this to see how it came to be in the first place, and what other insidious programs our taxpayer dollars might be funding.

President Trump is not stopping with just the federal agencies. He is also going after The New York Times’-created 1619 Project, which teaches the same sort of critical race theory in the American public school system. This is excellent news for correcting the Marxist indoctrination that is making revolution in the US more and more likely.

Dr Steve Turley unpacks some of the history behind this Marxist-inspired effort.

