Trump Not The Only Russia Russia Witch-Hunt Victim

We all remember the Russian collusion garbage that was used to undermine Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign and his Presidency. Even though this is now acknowledged to have been instigated by Hillary Clinton, there are still people who believe it. But Trump isn’t the only victim of this kind of witch-hunt; last month the FBI raided the African People’s Socialist Party in St Petersburg, Florida and St Louis. This followed the indictment of Russian national Aleksandr Ionov for “spreading Russian propaganda”. Ionov is said to be overseas, presumably in Russia. Here is this indictment.

Translated into English that means he and his co-conspirators funded left wing idiots in the United States. Although not named in the indictment, these idiots include the African People’s Socialist Party, and boy are they whack jobs or what?

This outfit is part of the broader and misnamed Uhuru Movement. Uhuru is a Swahili word that means freedom. In practice that meant “one man, one vote” in Africa, or perhaps today that should be “one person, one vote”. There is an old joke about this, namely that Robert Mugabe (or whoever was in power) was the one man who had the one vote.

Even though they are black Americans, APSP members call themselves Africans. One of their demands is for reparations. Reparations for what, you might ask? Centuries of genocide, oppression, and enslavement of our people. Hmm, you mean like dragging black Africans out of the Stone Age? Something like that. Their current subscription rate for members is $21 per month. In contrast, the Republican Party has no annual membership fee much less a monthly one. Even the UK’s Labour Party membership is currently only £4.67.

Take a gander at the African People’s Socialist Party’s website and you will see how far off the planet they are. Having said that, they have indeed been on the receiving end of Deep State mendacity as they claim. This shouldn’t be too surprising. APSP was founded in 1972, only five years after the Summer Of Love, four years after the May Unrest in France, and three years after the Stonewall Rebellion in New York. The 1960s were turbulent times, and these spilled over into the 70s. The Vietnam War didn’t end until 1975, and numerous leftist groups opposed it, which led to them being branded communists or communist sympathisers. Even if they were, so what? The suggestion that we should oppose everything communists call for just because, is ludicrous.

So what did APSP do that was so terrible? They took or appear to have taken money from a Russian national, that’s all. Aleksandr Ionov is the head honcho of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia. His organisation promotes succession movements across the West but not – surprise, surprise – in Russia. Should Americans be alarmed, should they even care? AGMR has supported Yes California, an organisation that calls for the Golden State to succeed from the United States. (Although its website domain has been parked, it appears not to be defunct). Would this proposed national divorce be a bad thing? Considering how the Democrats have turned the State into a rubbish dump, probably not for the rest of the USA.

Leaving that aside, while the FBI may be genuinely concerned about Aleksandr Ionov, can there be any justification for the heavy handed treatment of APSP? Clearly the answer is no, but as can be seen from the disgusting treatment of Donald Trump, his allies and supporters, this organisation is now out of control. Today it is Trump, tomorrow it will be anyone who stands in its way, and of the cabal that now directs it.

