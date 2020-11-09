in Latest, Video

Trump dream team-Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell drops election bombs

“There has been a massive & coordinated effort to steal this election… more than 450,000 ballots in the key states… miraculously only have a mark for Joe Biden.” —

Six states with 79 electoral college votes give Biden an edge of just 269,715 voters. Wow.

Helen B
Helen B
November 9, 2020

So that’s why I keep having to prove I’m not a bot each time I go on YouTube .. which I do less and less because it’s just such a pain to have to go through it each time. Any free thinkers are getting squeezed incrementally each day … important not to be daunted. Blue sky ahead.

