Trump DOMINATES First Debate Against FLEDGLING Biden as Left MELTS DOWN!!!

President Trump absolutely DOMINATED the First Debate Against the FLEDGLING and FRUSTRATED Joe Biden! In this video, we’re going to take a look at some of the polls and opinions that came out of last night’s slugfest, how President Trump utterly overwhelmed and destroyed Biden throughout the entire 90 minutes, and how Sleepy Joe did in fact walk away from the clear and colossal loser in last night’s debate; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
