in Latest, Video

America’s Death Spiral EXPLAINED

1 Comment

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Felix Rex

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Democrats ALREADY Begging Biden Not To Debate Trump Again, Demand Rule Changes To Help Joe Compete

Trump DOMINATES First Debate Against FLEDGLING Biden as Left MELTS DOWN!!!