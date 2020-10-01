Democrats ALREADY Begging Biden Not To Debate Trump Again, Demand Rule Changes To Help Joe Compete. Poll after poll says Joe Biden defeated Trump in the debate.

But why then are Democrats and leftists telling Joe Biden not to debate Trump again? Several Never Trumpers have called for just that, that unless the rules get changed to favor Joe biden he must avoid the debates with Trump.

Biden rejected this and to his benefit the rules will be changed.

If Joe Biden and the Democrats can’t handle Trump why would anyone assume Biden can handle Putin or Kim Jong Un?

This just makes Biden look weak and makes it seem like Trump won.

