Trump crushes ‘dumbest’ neocon John Bolton after ex-NSA gives CNN interview
President Trump blasted reports he’s considering imposing martial law as “fake news” and called his former National Security Advisor John Bolton “one of the dumbest people in Washington,” after Bolton called the idea “appalling.”
Report – Trump considers Sidney Powell for Special Counsel on election fraud…
SCOOP – Sidney Powell was in Oval Office last night as POTUS discussed making her special counsel for election fraud. @KannoYoungs and me https://t.co/wUB8ZMrPxp – Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 19, 2020 Mark Meadows is said to have been ‘vehemently opposed to the idea.’
