Trump calls "Russia" cyber attack intel exaggerated and a distraction

Trump Blasts Exaggerated Media Claims Of “Russia, Russia, Russia” In Cyberattack After Seeing Intel

update : Contradicting Pompeo’s earlier Friday statement during a conservative talk radio interview wherein the Secretary of State alleged Russia was “pretty clearly” behind the cyberattack of multiple US federal agencies, Trump lambasted the prematurely emerging narrative in a Saturday morning tweet.

