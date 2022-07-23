Trump and DeSantis to share the ticket in 2024 – videos

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Robert Barnes of vivabarneslaw.locals.com joined The Alex Jones Show to break down the possibility of a Trump / DeSantis ticket in 2024.

Barnes said Trump and DeSantis have made an agreement to run together in the next presidential election.

See the video with Barnes and Alex Jones on https://banned.video/watch?id=62d8788c71452116cf83545f

Dr. Steve Turley is excited about this possibility. In this new administration, Ron DeSantis would get a lot of authority to implement a genuine America First agenda purging the deep state, Trump’s biggest failure in his first term.

Dr. Steve says there are plans not only to fire thousands of people in the deep state administration but there are also concrete plans to replace them with real patriots.

With a turbulent world with a terrible proxy war in Ukraine and the increasing prospect of big-scale wars and conflicts between NATO and Russia/ China, this is really, really good news.

See Dr. Steve’s analysis below.

