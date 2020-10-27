Trump 3 rallies a day. ‘Zombie Biden’ ad & campaign lids

*****News Topic 120*****
Video: Trump Runs ‘Zombie Biden’ Ad During Fear The Walking Dead Broadcast.
“Look for someone with a corpse like appearance, exhibits aggressive behaviour, craves human flesh, and utters incoherent moans and groans”
Viewers of Fear The Walking Dead On AMC were treated to a Trump campaign ad Sunday notifying them of how to prevent ‘a zombie’ entering the White House. The ad featured several clips of Biden acting weirdly, with a voice over notifying viewers of the traits exhibited by the walking dead.
